Ecuadorian avocado to make U.S. debut

Ecuadorian avocados to make U.S. debut

August 08 , 2023
More News Today's Headline Top Stories
Ecuadorian avocados to make U.S. debut

After 10 years of negotiations, Ecuador’s Phytosanitary and Zoosanitary Regulation and Control Agency (Agrocalidad) recently confirmed that the USDA’s APHIS has approved and signed the protocol for the exportation of fresh avocado to the U.S.

On June 15, during a bilateral meeting held between APHIS and Agrocalidad, both parties reached a technical agreement which allowed development of an Operational Work Plan (OWP).

The OWP was officially signed on July 25, 2023. A date for an official first shipment is yet to be confirmed by Agrocalidad.

Related articles: Ecuador pitahaya exports reach 29,000 tons

Ecuador has about 160 registered avocado producers in the provinces of Carchi, El Oro, Guayas, Imbabura, Los Ríos, Manabí, Pichincha, Santa Elena and Tungurahua.

The  sector employs about 11,000 people.

In 2022, Ecuadorian avocado exports drove over a million dollars in revenue, with roughly 1,300 tons shipped to Spain, France, Russia, Dubai, Kazakhstan, and others.

You might also be interested in


Westfalia Fruit begins Peruvian avocado season
20% increase in avocado sales at Mission Produce
Agronometrics in Charts: California Avocado Commission anticipating a 7% dip in avocado harvest
UC Riverside releasing new avocado variety
Agronometrics in Charts: 104 % increase in Colombian avocado shipments to the U.S.
Colombia avocados see continued strong growth in U.S.
Colombia Avocado Board names new executive director
Agronometrics in Charts: Late maturing avocado varieties gaining traction in California

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands