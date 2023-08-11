Sustainability software: Highland Hub integrates Sustainable Food Group to platform

Highland Ag Solutions, a leading provider of software solutions for the fresh produce industry, announces its expansion of sustainability efforts through the official integration of the Sustainability Standard from Sustainable Food Group into its innovative software platform, Highland Hub.

The integration will empower Highland's customers with comprehensive sustainability features and enable them to access a suite of resources to track, analyze, and optimize sustainability metrics across their operations.

As the global focus on sustainable practices intensifies, businesses across industries are actively seeking ways to reduce their ecological footprint. Highland recognizes this pressing need and aims to support its customers in achieving their sustainability goals.

The Sustainable Food Group (SFG) is a part of the IPM Institute of North America, a non-profit with over 20 years of experience in implementing sustainability best practices in agriculture and communities.

The Sustainability Standard, developed by the Sustainable Food Group, is a tool for improving the measurement, communication, adoption and verification of sustainability best practices across the supply chain, enabling organizations to track performance and pinpoint opportunities for improvement.

For growers, it provides a meaningful tool to measure, communicate and improve the adoption of sustainability best practices.

For farming operations and facilities, operations can be audited and certified as an add-on to their food safety audits (e.g., PrimusGFS) or as a stand-alone certification. The program’s objective is to assess and communicate performance on sustainability metrics and inspire continuous improvement of sustainability practices.

For crop management , it covers a comprehensive set of environmental and social best practices, focusing on advanced Integrated Pest Management (IPM). It addresses environmental protection, soil health, nutrient and irrigation management, air quality, waste and recycling, water and energy conservation, worker welfare and emergency management.

For buyers, the Sustainability Standard provides assurance that suppliers are adopting best practices related to sustainable agriculture.

"We are delighted to collaborate with the Sustainable Food Group and integrate their Sustainability Standard into our software," says Tara Stroud, director of customer success for the Highland Hub. "This integration further solidifies our commitment to supporting our customers' sustainability initiatives. By providing them with the tools to measure and enhance their sustainability efforts, we empower them to make a positive impact on the environment while driving efficiency and profitability."

Highland Ag invites its existing and potential customers to explore the enhanced sustainability features and benefits offered through the integration with Sustainable Food Group. By adopting this cutting-edge technology, businesses can align their operations with global sustainability goals and gain a competitive advantage in the market.