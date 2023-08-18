Washington apple exports down 18.7%

Washington fresh apple exports this year are down 18.7% from a year ago, according to the August 2023 Washington Apple Commission grower newsletter. So far this year, 23.5% of Washington’s apples have been exported. But, the Commission stresses: “It's important to remember that we had a late start to the season and that comparing exports to domestic shipments should be taken with a grain of salt.”

As of Aug. 13, 2023, 21,942,000 cartons of Washington apples have gone to export markets. As of the same date last year, 26,997,000 cartons of the shipped 2021-22 crop had been exported.

So far, of the 2022-23 exports, 4,025,000 cartons were shipped to Canada and 9,851,000 cartons went to Mexico. Offshore markets have received 8,066,000 cartons of Washington apples this year.

Of Washington’s apple exports, 63.2% have gone to Mexico and Canada, with 36.8% going offshore.