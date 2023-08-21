Four Mexican avocado states declared free of regulated pests

Mexico’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed eight municipalities in Michoacán, Puebla, Jalisco and Guanajuato as avocado pest-free zones. Another three in Michoacán and an agro-ecological zone in Tlalnepantla, Morelos, were also certified clean for the first time.

Pest-free zones are crucial to reduce production costs destined for managing regulated pests, improving avocado prices and expanding destination markets.

Regulated pests that limit avocado marketing include the avocado twig borer, which weakens branches, causing them to break easily; the small and large avocado pit borer; and the pit borer moth, that causes larvae to feed on the pulp and pit.

These pests directly affect yields and can cause up to 90% production losses if control actions are not taken.

In order to maintain this status as an area free of these avocado pests, producers must apply the phytosanitary measures established in the Regulations of the Federal Plant Health Law, including documenting epidemiological surveillance activities.

This certification has a 24 months validity, during which time agricultural agency technicians evaluate sampling results so that, if the status is maintained, the free zone declaration is issued again.

The Mexican avocado season has four blooming phases (loca, aventajada, normal, and marceña), allowing continuous bloom from August to March.

Mexico currently leads avocado production worldwide, with an exponential growth during the last decade. As a result of the increase in international market demand, three out of every 10 kilos of avocado in the world are of Mexican origin.

Mexico ships to over 30 destination markets, including the U.S., Japan, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, France, Guatemala, Spain, China, the Netherlands, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore and Belgium.