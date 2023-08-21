Superfresh Growers unveils industry podcast

Superfresh Growers launched its latest endeavor becoming the title sponsor of a podcast transcending global boundaries. Called In The Bin, it embarks on a journey from orchard to table, revealing the ins and outs of the produce industry.

At the helm of the podcast is Tyler Weinbender, director of sustainability and packaging for Superfresh Growers. With a background in a multi-generational farming family in the lower Yakima Valley, Tyler's passion for agriculture has been a driving force throughout his career.

"Industry feedback has been incredible,” describes Weinbender. “At first I didn't think anyone would listen, it started as a side project just for fun, but has quickly turned into a great platform to share ideas, innovations, struggles, and discussion about the industry we all love."

Launched in April, this engaging podcast is available on platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts. It is also available on the Superfresh Growers website. Since its debut, five episodes have been released, receiving enthusiastic feedback from across the produce industry.

In the Tyler chatted with retired veteran salesman, Dan Harrington. Other guests include Brett Monson, Pacific Northwest apple and cherry grower, as well as Steve Potter, a wizard in orchard technology and cyber security.

The podcast also delved into policy matters with guests Rebeckah Adcock and John Hollay from the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Government Relations team. The latest episode features Sarah Lucas, Director of Retail Strategy at Superfresh Growers. With experience on both the selling and buying sides of the retail produce spectrum, Sarah brings valuable insights into the world of perishable goods.

To hear these episodes and be the first to listen to future episodes, subscribe on Spotify or Apple podcasts.