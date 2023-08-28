The Fresh Market expanding under Chilean management

The Fresh Market expanding under Chilean management

August 28 , 2023
More News Top Stories
The Fresh Market expanding under Chilean management

A little over a year after Chilean retailer Cencosud purchased a 67% share of The Fresh Market, the grocery chain is opening a new store in Indiana, pushing its location count to 160 across 22 states, Winsight Grocery Business reports.

In its first U.S. acquisition, Cencosud shelled out $676 million to purchase the share from private-equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Since then, the Chilean firm has continued to expand the grocer’s scope, generating  a total financial impact of $75.8 million.

Related articles: Italian pears can now be exported to China

“In these 12 months, The Fresh Market has contributed with an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $210 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.4% to the company’s consolidated result, exceeding estimates,” Cencosud CEO Matías Videla says in a statement. 

The executive shares that the planned expansion will see another 22 stores opening in the next 24 months, growing total locations by 14%.

Additionally, Cencosud’s own grocer Jumbo began carrying The Fresh Market’s private label in March, growing the firm’s own brand revenue by almost 4% to $620 million.

Cencosud operates more than 1,400 retail locations and over 60 shopping centers, with a strong presence in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia and now the U.S.

You might also be interested in


Sprouts Farmers Market prepares expansion
IFPA partners with Circana to launch retail produce consumption data platform

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands