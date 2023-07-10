Italian pears can now be exported to China

Italy’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry (Masaf), has approved the export protocol for fresh Italian pears to China.

The agreement was signed by the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Giorgio Silli, and the Minister of the Chinese Customs Administration, Yu Jianhua and announced via the entity’s website.

Member of Parliament Angelo Rossi, advisor to Minister Francesco Lollobrigida for Institutional Relations, was also present at the signing.

"This was a fruitful meeting aimed at facilitating access to the Chinese market for Italian agri-food products. In the light of the successful conclusion of the Phytosanitary Protocol for the export of Italian pears to China, similar forms of collaboration on controls and traceability for other products of our quality agri-foodstuffs may be evaluated", Rossi, says.

With this official admission, Italian authorities expect to further commercial relations with the Asian giant.

"After years of negotiations, it is extremely important that the government in Beijing has in recent days authorized the first Italian plants to export beef to China. We hope that as far as wheat flour is concerned, the protocol can be signed as soon as possible as well," Rossi shares.