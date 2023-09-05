Oregyn makes extensive tour of China and participates for first time in Asia Fruit Logistica

The Oregyn commercial platform is the result of the joint venture between the fruit producers and exporters Copefrut and Verfrut, which seeks to establish direct and close commercial relations directly with clients in China, with a strong focus on retailers.

The season is about to start with cherries from Chile and grapes from Peru, so Oregyn is preparing a strong campaign with supermarkets and specialized fruit and vegetable stores in China, moving away from the traditional sales model in wholesale markets.

It is for this reason that at the beginning of July, executives from Verfrut, Copefrut and Oregyn carried out a 10-day tour during which they visited current and potential clients to plan this new season.

The tour toured six cities in the north and south of China, where they met with more than 15 customers to present Oregyn's strategy and future growth plans. It also served for partners to visit multiple stores and soak up the current situation of the retail industry in China.

Ignacio Donoso, Verfrut's director of new business development, pointed out that “this has been a great year and we believe that we are at the perfect timing to take advantage of the changes that the Chinese industry is undergoing internally. During the tour we were able to see a very good reception from customers, especially since by uniting at Oregyn we are able to offer a broader range of products, including cherries, blueberries, table grapes, stone fruits and more. The important thing is that it is the same customers who have asked us to diversify our product portfolio, because they trust us”.

Oregyn's main objective is to generate a direct commercial link with secondary markets and retailers in China, both in-store and online.

"Today we have solid commercial relationships with Chinese supermarkets and we have two operations centers in Guanzhou and Shanghai, which allows us to service the main consumption centers such as the regions of Guangdong, Hunan, Sichuan, Guizhou, Hebei, Henan, Zheijiang , Shanghai, among others. Our potential is tremendous, we can supply a potential of 200 million homes, that is more than 700 million people" adds Felipe Casanova, commercial director of Copefrut.

Likewise, Andrés Nawrath, general manager of Oregyn, points out that the upcoming cherry season "comes with great challenges, mainly because this Chinese New Year will be late and much of the volume that we expect will be during the first weeks of January. However, with the right quality, expectations are good, as our customers see stable demand and are prepared for projected growth of 30% over the previous season."

Copefrut and Verfrut may be the heart of Oregyn, but that doesn't mean that other interested companies can't join the alliance.

“We are extremely open to analyzing possible partnerships with producers, packers and exporters that are vertically integrated, seek the same collaborative spirit from both companies, and can add to our portfolio of products fruits that we do not have today or in windows that we are not covering”, says Donoso.

Oregyn would like to extend an invitation to all interested companies to meet at Asia Fruit Logistica this coming September 6, 7 and 8.

For more information, you can contact Andres Nawrath at andresnawrath@oregyn.cn or Robin Qin at robinqin@oregyn.cn.