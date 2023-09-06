Mission Produce featuring Peru team at Asia Fruit Logistica

While attending Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong from Sept. 6-8, 2023, Mission Produce, Inc., will have special representation from its Peruvian operations team. Mission sources produces, and distributes fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries.

In Hong Kong, Mission will showcase its continued developments in vertical integration to promote a year-round supply for the Asia market.

“Mission Produce sees a runway of opportunity to drive demand for ripe avocados in Asia,” said John Sheehy, export sales representative. “Mission Produce is positioned to supply the market year-round with a strategic sourcing strategy that diversifies our supply throughout the calendar year and vertical integration that promotes supply reliability. In tandem, our expert cold chain management, advanced technology, on-farm hydrocooling, and more, promote consistent quality. We look forward to connecting with customers on the many advantages of trusting Mission Produce as a strategic partner.”

In addition to Sheehy, the Mission Produce team in attendance will include Taka Fujishima, Asia sales representative, and Michael Horney, director of commercial operations in Peru, who will provide specialized insight on Mission’s Peruvian field and packing operations.

Mission Produce is vertically integrated in Peru, Colombia, and Guatemala with 14,000 acres in production as of June 2023, as well as another 600 acres in production in South Africa as of February 2023.

For the Asian markets Mission Produce currently sources from Peru, California, Chile, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic. Following the recent trade agreement for the export of avocados from South Africa to China, Mission anticipates incorporating South Africa as a supplemental supply source for the market in 2024.