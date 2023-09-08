Pure Flavor acquires MightyVine

Greenhouse fruit and vegetable grower Pure Flavor announced its acquisition of MightyVine, a premium glasshouse tomato grower based in Rochelle, IL.

The purchase comes as the firm seeks to expand Midwest operations. MightyVine’s 30-acre facility in Chicago is set to provide its new partner with a year-round tomato supply.

“We continue to see significant growth and demand for the brand across North America which has prompted us to strategically invest in specific regions. The opportunity to add MightyVine to our family of growers will allow us to further extend our reach into the Midwest and beyond,” says Pure Flavor President, Jaime Moracci.

“As we welcome MightyVine to the Pure Flavor family, we look forward to growing existing business relationships that have flourished over the past several years in the Midwest under the MightyVine brand. We will continue to bring flavorful greenhouse-grown tomatoes, and much more, to those loyal business partners in the years to come,” adds Matt Mastronardi, executive vice-president.

The company is on a significant growth path to support increased demand for fresh, greenhouse grown fruits and vegetables year-round.

Future expansion plans beyond the Cervini Farms C5, DeTemporada Farms, and the MightyVine acquisitions are ongoing to develop more region-specific facilities as well as explore new product opportunities.