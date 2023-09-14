Another record for Mexican avocados in the U.S.

The Association of Mexican Avocado Producers and Packers and Exporters (APEAM) has surpassed record avocado export sales to the U.S. so far in 2023.

According to Alvaro Luque, president and CEO of Avocados From Mexico (AFM), imports to the United States are expected to rise this year, which would mark the beginning of a new record, as demand has increased in international markets over 2022.

Export volumes to the U.S. this year are expected to surpass 1.19 billion tons.

Increased 2023 avocado exports are mainly due to a progressive consumption need. Little by little, the fruit gains popularity, mainly in celebrations and events, where its consumption soars. The Super Bowl and Cinco de Mayo are the United States’ leading avocado events.

APEAM is the only Mexican cooperating partner with the United States, as well as with the USDA-APHIS for Mexican avocado exports. It is also responsible for avocado promotions in other countries under the Avocados From Mexico brand. Currently, the association involves almost 35,000 growers and 84 packing houses.

Given constant avocado demand growth, it is imperative to counteract the effects of oversupply on the environment. It is in this context that APEAM is promoting sustainable projects to mitigate the environmental impact of production.

Through its Forest Conservation program, 560,000 trees have been donated for planting in Michoacán during the 2022-2023 season, bringing the total to 3.4 million plants since the project started. This includes eight different pine species.

In addition to this environmental contribution, APEAM has taken steps towards sustainable agriculture by becoming the first avocado farming association to join the Mexican Network of the United Nations Global Compact. This is dedicated to the promotion and implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), marking an important milestone in the search for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.