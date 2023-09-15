Weis Markets awarded Mango Retailer of the Year

The National Mango Board (NMB) announced mid-Atlantic food supplier Weis Markets as 2023’s Mango Retailer of the Year.

The annual award is presented to the retailer that offers “strong, consistent support to promoting the consumption of mango,” NMB says in a release.

"Weis Markets has consistently demonstrated leadership in mango promotion and has emphasized the nutritional value of mangos. Their unwavering dedication to providing the best mangos to their customers sets a remarkable industry example,” says NMB Executive Director Ramon Ojeda.

According to NMB, the firm has been at the forefront of initiatives to educate consumers through in-store signage, recipe ideas, and digital content that showcase the versatility and nutritional value of mangos, which align with the board's goals.

As Mango Retailer of the Year, Weis Markets will receive special recognition from the NMB, including a commemorative plaque and the opportunity to collaborate on mango-related promotional activities throughout the year.

“Their enthusiasm and hard work has been shown through every produce team member. It was a pleasure to work with them on a year-long strategy to increase mango awareness and consumption,” adds Meg Buchsbaum, NMB’s retail account manager.

Mangos have enjoyed rising popularity in recent years, with 3,284,058 boxes shipped to the U.S. only in the first week of September, mainly from Mexico and Brazil.

Overall mango volume shipped from week 36 (9/9/2023) to week 43 (10/28/2023) is expected to be about 7% higher year-on-year, the NMB latest crop update says.