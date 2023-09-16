China expanding frozen food exports 

Frozen food sales have an upward trajectory, and frozen fruits and vegetables have established themselves as the dominant segment, holding a projected substantial market share of over 30% during the period from 2023 to 2033.

In 2023, the industry has a projected value of US$335,342,000, and estimations point to a market worth of US$629,649,000 by 2033.

A sales analysis made by Future Market Insights Inc. on the industry suggests that some of the factors leading its expansion are evolving consumer preferences for easy-to-prepare meals and snacks.

Additionally, established frozen food brands have been pivotal in driving sales, leveraging their reputation and product diversity to capture a significant market share.

China currently holds 12% of the global market share of the frozen food market, making it a notable player in the industry.

Factors like the adoption of blockchain technology to trace the origin of imported frozen products for safety and authenticity have helped the industry expand. Additionally, the rising trend of 'foodie influencers' on Chinese social media platforms are impacting consumer choices in frozen food.

The expansion of virtual kitchens dedicated to preparing frozen food delivery orders, catering to urban lifestyles has also been fundamental.

China has tremendous potential because of its massive population which fuels the demand for a diverse range of frozen products within the global market.

“This market is poised for continued growth and innovation in the coming years within the global frozen food industry,” says Future Market Insights.