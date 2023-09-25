Asia Fruit Logistica’s return to Hong Kong a “success”

With record attendance, Asia Fruit Logistica (AFL) returned to Hong Kong this year with a two-day event between Sept. 6-8.

More than 13,000 trade visitors from over 70 different countries and regions met with over 700 exhibitors from some 43 countries or regions.

The event was unable to open on its final day on Sept. 8 due to an extreme weather warning issued by the Hong Kong Observatory. Local authorities in Hong Kong had issued a black rainstorm warning that remained in place for more than 12 hours after the city was unexpectedly hit by huge rain storms on the evening of Sept. 7. Intense rainfall caused significant road flooding and traffic disruption across the city.

“We are delighted to have delivered such a hugely successful edition of AFL despite the enforced closure of the show,” says David Axiotis, managing director of Global Produce Events, the organizer of AFL. “Traffic on the trade show floor in the first two days was remarkable. Feedback from our exhibitors and visitors has been extremely positive, and we thank them all for their support and their participation.

“This is my first time here. ASL is extremely professional, and extremely well put together. It comes off very well. The colors on the show floor and the energy levels are very good. We've already had some really good meetings just on day one,” indicates Terry Splane, vice-president of marketing, California Avocado Commission.

Asiafruit Business Forum takeaways

Visitors and exhibitors were able to join a diverse program of practical workshops and information sessions at Asiafruit Business Forum.

At Launchpad on Sept. 6, AFL exhibitors showcased a range of new products, technologies, and solutions. Presenters included Hans Liekens of Sekoya Fruit, Duncan Aust of AgroFresh, Ting Yuan of Shenzhen Asia Global, Basilio Huang of Lytone Enterprise, and California Avocado Commission’s Ken Melban and Terry Splane.

Day two (Sept. 7) featured partner content. The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) delivered an education program on food safety and retail merchandising in the morning. In the afternoon, Asiafruit China hosted a series of Chinese-language sessions offering practical advice on developing a premium domestic fruit brand in China, from production through post-harvest to marketing.