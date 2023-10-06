Grape Attraction 2023: European grapes’ flavor focus

The recent 15th Fruit Attraction fair and conference in Madrid, attracted 90,000 trade visitors and showcased agricultural industries of 135 countries.

The convention included the 7th Grape Attraction to explore the table grape sector in Europe and the world.

Desmond Jas, head of sales and marketing at Olympic Fruit, based in the Netherlands, was the day’s first speaker.

Jas analyzed the potential of fruits - and specifically grapes - on the consumer's table, where they have an ongoing task to become the favorite snack time product.

Jas says that, today, fruits are mostly preferred at breakfast time, but that when it comes to choosing a mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack, 42% prefer cookies or candy.

Speaking about the top six most consumed fruits at breakfast, apples occupy the first place for being an affordable, long shelf life fruit which is easy to carry as well.

He adds that second place went to bananas, mainly for their energy intake and fiber content, and for being a favorite among children.

Grapes came in third and have a huge growth potential, as they are tasty and easy to eat. Clementines came in fourth, followed by strawberries and kiwis.

On a more global note, Álvaro Muñoz, CEO of AMFRESH, presented five macro trends for fruit consumption.

First is health awareness, not only physical, but mental and emotional, he says, adding that health is increasingly becoming part of people's conversation and triggering a change in consumption habits.

The second point is the "green reality", meaning that today there is more concern about the effects of climate change and it is imperative that companies and individuals know how to adapt to this new reality under a sustainability perspective.

Third is "the consumer 2.0", a new profile, people who are ok with paying a little more, as long as the consumption experience is special. They are consumers who value flavors, innovation and the final experience.

Fourth is "the balance between local and global", referencing some markets’ protectionist policies.

His last point is "the growth of the middle classes", pointing out the great potential and purchasing power that billions of consumers are having today from markets with a growing middle class, such as India, China, Africa and countries in Southeast Asia.