Grape consumption may benefit eye health in older adults 

Grape consumption may benefit eye health in older adults 

October 09 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Grape consumption may benefit eye health in older adults 

In a recent random, controlled human study, consuming grapes for 16 weeks improved key markers of eye health in older adults. The study, published in the scientific journal Food & Function looked at the impact of regular consumption of grapes on macular pigment accumulation and other biomarkers of eye health. 

This is the first human study on this subject, and the results reinforce earlier, preliminary studies where consuming grapes was found to protect retinal structure and function.

“Our study is the first to show that grape consumption beneficially impacts eye health in humans which is very exciting, especially with a growing aging population,” says Dr. Jung Eun  Kim. “Grapes are an easy, accessible fruit that studies have shown can have a beneficial impact  in normal amounts of just 1 ½ cups per day.” 

Science has shown that an aging population has a higher risk of eye disease and vision problems. Key risk factors for eye disease are oxidative stress and high levels of ocular advanced glycation end products (AGEs). AGEs may contribute to many eye diseases by damaging the vascular components of the retina, impairing cellular function, and causing oxidative stress. 

Dietary antioxidants can decrease oxidative stress and inhibit the formation of  AGEs, with possible beneficial effects on the retina, such as an improvement in Macular  Pigment Optical Density (MPOD). Grapes are a natural source of antioxidants and other polyphenols.  

In this new study, 34 human subjects consumed either grapes (equivalent to 1 ½ cups of grapes per day) or a placebo for 16 weeks. The grape eaters showed a significant increase in MPOD,  plasma antioxidant capacity, and total phenolic content compared to those on placebo. Those who didn’t consume grapes saw a significant increase in harmful AGEs, as measured in the skin. 

You might also be interested in


Muscadine grapes get superfood makeover
Lack of rain and extreme heat affecting Gaza grape production
Fruit World launches organic grape program
Agronometrics in Charts: Chilean grapes witnessing a 8.6% decline in production
Sun World Makes Monumental Investment In Marketing AUTUMNCRISP® Grapes
Global table grape production up for fourth consecutive year
Lack of agricultural inspectors threaten Brazilian grape exports to U.S.
Peru and Chile jointly boost U.S. grape consumption

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands