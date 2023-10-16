First Florida orange estimate up 30% on last season

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued the first monthly citrus crop forecast for the 2023-24 harvest season. The federal agency estimates Florida orange production at 20.5 million boxes this season, which represents a 30% increase year-on-year.

This comes as the Florida citrus sector begins closing the door on what has been a very difficult year, with multiple weather incidents stalling production.

In 2022, the state was severely impacted by Hurricane Ian, which caused flooding and crop damage due to harsh winds. This year, Hurricane Idalia left a similar count, with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service putting damages at an estimated $447.9 million.

However, the latest projections seem to bring a beacon of hope to the state’s growers.

"The promise of a comeback for Florida's citrus industry is on the horizon for the first time in a long time. Growers continue to see improvements in the groves – tree health is improving as a result of new therapies and the size of the fruit is larger and the quality is better than we've seen in recent years," says Matt Joyner, CEO at Florida Citrus Mutual.

Florida's 2023-24 fiscal year began July 1, and with that came more than $65 million in funding from the Florida Legislature to support Florida citrus. This investment includes $38 million to support grower research and replanting of citrus trees.

"We expect to continue to see the improving health of citrus trees and are confident the effects of treatments and disease-resistant varieties will be reflected in the data over time," Joyner adds.