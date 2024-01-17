Early South African pome fruit crop brings positive projections

Following lower-than-average exports due to hail damage in some of the major pome fruit-producing regions in 2023, the South African pome fruit sector is looking at 2024 with more optimistic forecasts.

With the 2024 harvest underway and a week to ten days earlier than anticipated, all indications point to promising apple export volumes and a slightly below-average pear export crop.

South African intelligence firm Hortgro predicts a 7% rise in apple exports and a 1% uptick in pear shipments.

The boost in apple volumes comes as young orchards have gotten into production, coupled with more favorable weather conditions.

As for varieties, Bi-red apples such as Gala, Cripps Red, and Bigbucks are expected to drive the bulk of the volume increase, with a 5%, 11%, and 33% uptick, respectively. There is also a positive outlook on Pink Lady volumes, which are anticipated to increase by 8%, following the trend of the last few seasons.

The pear export estimate on the other hand indicates a more moderate outlook. Abate Fetel volumes are expected to decrease by 3% due to the earlier harvest and some frost damage. Packham’s Triumph volumes are anticipated to remain the same as last season whereas the summer blushed pears such as Cheeky, Celina, and Rosemarie are expected to slightly increase.