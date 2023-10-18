California Walnuts volume up in 2023

As the 2023 harvest is underway, the California walnut industry expects volume growth with exceptional product quality, offering retailers more sales opportunities leading into the peak holiday season. With a 1% increase in production from 2022 and excellent quality expected due to favorable growing conditions, the 2023 crop is forecast at 1.52 billion pounds of inshell walnuts. This comes from an Oct. 17 release from the California Walnut Commission (CWC) and Board (CWB), based in Folsom, CA.

Last winter’s prolonged heavy rains in the California walnut growing regions helped restore deep soil moisture and provided for healthy root zones, enabling trees to better tolerate late-season high temperatures. The state also benefitted from an extensive snowpack, which has provided all growing regions with sufficient water to support the trees and the crops through this season, among other variables resulting in robust nut sets throughout the orchards.

California Walnuts anticipates that the fresh California crop of premium quality walnuts, inshell and kernels will be in high demand, as they encourage retailers to inspire consumers to purchase walnuts for holiday meal planning from classic baked goods to appetizers, salads, charcuterie boards and side dishes. Traditionally, the fourth quarter drives the largest share of annual total walnut category dollar sales. According to Circana, 33% of annual walnut sales in 2022 were made in the fourth quarter.

“We’re looking forward to building new partnerships with retailers during this important time for California walnuts,” says Robert Verloop, CEO and executive director for the CWC and CWB. “Not only does the holiday season bring a spike to walnut sales when consumers are doing the most cooking and baking, but it also brings in the opportunity to promote walnuts alongside fresh produce.”

The promotion agency adds that the versatility of walnuts allows them to be merchandised across baking aisles, produce departments and snacking areas in supermarket grocery stores.

California Walnuts’ retail team sees tremendous opportunity to expand distribution of California walnuts in the produce section, highlighting their complementary attributes to fruits and vegetables, as 76% of shoppers are more likely to purchase walnuts when displayed next to fruits and vegetables. Holiday-themed shopper marketing assets, including in-store signage, display bins and digital content, are available for retailers upon request.

California Walnuts will exhibit from booth #2553 at the IFPA convention in Anaheim, Oct. 20-21.