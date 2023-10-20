Ron Vachris appointed CostCo CEO

Ron Vachris appointed CostCo CEO

October 20 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Ron Vachris appointed CostCo CEO

CostCo Wholesale announced Oct. 18 that its current president and COO, Ron Vachris will be taking up the role of CEO, starting Jan. 1, 2024.

On that date, longtime chief executive Craig Jelinek will be stepping down, as the succession is part of a long established plan. 

Jelinek became CEO in 2012, taking over for one of the firm’s co-founders, Jim Senegal. The company’s stock has increased five-fold during his tenure.

Related articles: GrubMarket unveils innovation at GPFS 2023

“Costco has a very strong culture and a deep bench of management talent,” Jelinek says. Vachris became  vice president  and COO for the company’s merchandising division in  mid-2016, among other roles in  40 years at CostCo.

“I have total confidence in Ron and feel that we are fortunate as a company to have an executive of his caliber to succeed me,” Jelinek adds.

You might also be interested in


Fresh Del Monte partners to expand cold storage
Climate change: Farmer incomes estimated to have decreased by 15.7% 
Vertical farming global market to reach $10.3B by 2030
South Africa citrus celebrates “sustained growth” in U.S. market
Strong season for South American citrus
2023’s U.S. weather disasters reach $1B in damages
Peruvian Agrokasa sells to Grupo HAME
Agronometrics: Mexico among top 3 producers of avocado, blackberry, raspberry and asparagus

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands