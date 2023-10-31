Avocados from Mexico steps down from the Super Bowl 

By Sebastian Ramírez

For the first time in eight years, the top-selling, most recognized avocado brand in the U.S., Avocados from Mexico (AFM), will not be a part of the Super Bowl.

Alvaro Luque, CEO of Avocados from Mexico shared a LinkedIn post where he informed the company is “taking a year off to start playing in the college football arena, becoming the first produce brand to partner with the College Football Playoff.”

AFM was also the first produce brand to advertise during the Big Game in 2015, and since then, it has become a fan favorite, generating great expectations every year from football fans.

The announcement comes amid the company’s tenth anniversary. The decade’s accomplishments doubled Mexican avocado import volumes to the U.S. to almost 2.5 billion pounds and made the U.S. the world’s biggest avocado consumer.

Luque notes that these are exciting times for the company, and adds that the Super Bowl, “has been the stage where we built this brand and will be part of our DNA forever. We’re just taking a break to come back stronger than ever.”

Non-profit work

Luque also announced they will reinforce their partnership with the non-profit organization Susan G. Komen. AFM has become the largest-ever produce sponsor for Komen.

“We want to keep on supporting women as our key consumer target, and for that, we are proudly announcing our new college bowl that will be focused on supporting the breast cancer battle, awareness, and research. More details to come in the following days on our Avocados From Mexico Cure bowl,” says Luque.