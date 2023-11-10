Amazon Fresh grocery delivery now available to non-Prime users

This week, eCommerce giant Amazon announced that grocery delivery and free pick up are now available for all non-Prime users in the U.S., Grocery Dive reports.

The new feature will be available in all markets where Amazon Fresh stores and online services operate.

Additionally, the company hopes to expand grocery delivery and pick up from Whole Foods Market, which Amazon operates, as well as a myriad convenience stores and Amazon Fresh supermarkets.

The delivery expansion pilot debuted in August and has now moved to a nationwide scope as the firm looks to promote its omni-channel grocery services.

Shoppers without Prime memberships pay grocery delivery fees ranging from $4.95 to $13.95, depending on the basket size and delivery window. Prime members pay $4 less across this range and also get free delivery on orders over $100.

Related articles: Amazon sued over unoccupied stores

Originally an eCommerce-based business, Amazon began turning to on-site locations in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, preliminary expansion plans did not go as planned, and U.S. shoppers were largely unconvinced by Amazon Fresh locations, forcing the firm to take a step back.

In March, Pennsylvania-based Federal Realty Investment Trust and another property firm reportedly sued Amazon over alleged unpaid rent and breach of contract in future Amazon Fresh locations.

Court documents and other sources at the time indicated that Amazon was unable to secure necessary permits and approvals to begin the grocery store development.

The company is also closing its two Amazon Style stores in California and Ohio, along with 68 of its Books, 4-Star and Pop Up locations.