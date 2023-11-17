DoorDash partners with The Save Mart Companies

Local commerce platform DoorDash announced its partnership with The Save Mart Companies in an effort to bring Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx locations to its marketplace.

With this, California and Nevada shoppers will be able to get groceries with same-day-delivery directly to their door.

Additionally, customers can receive up to 30% off delivery orders at Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores from Nov. 17-23.

“We are excited to extend the reach and accessibility of our fresh quality offerings, local favorites, and everyday essentials with DoorDash to strengthen our commitment of providing grocery solutions for busy people and families seeking convenience and value,” says Tamara Pattison, senior vice president, chief digital officer at The Save Mart Companies.

The California-based grocer operates 194 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and western Nevada.

Participating locations will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers free deliveries from restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.