Mexican avocado industry gearing up for Super Bowl LVIII

A Super Bowl staple, guacamole consumption notably peaks during the sports event, with Mexican avocado producers preparing to supply the highest demand of the season at over 74,000,000 tons.

Jalisco Avocado Producers Association (APEAJAL) President Eleazer Oceguera tells FreshFruitPortal.com that a little over 6,000 tons of the product have already been shipped to the U.S. market and that the association projects total exports to stand strong at 15,000 tons, which represents a 66.6% increase year-on-year.

This is the second year Jalisco-produced avocados will be sold in the U.S. Oceguera points out that growers are seeing great quality, with a high organic matter and oil content.

“I think this is the best moment for avocado consumption during the year,” he says.

Sebastián de la Cuadra, found and partner at Avobook, says the Super Bowl creates a 50% uptick in avocado volumes, making it a critical moment for the sector globally.

“In week 3, volumes begin to increase, with Mexico sending an average of 1,000 to 1,100 per week,” he indicates.

Pricing

The volume uptick brings a rise in prices as well, however, this has yet to happen this year, de la Cuadra says.

“This week particularly, prices have remained the same and even dropped slightly. Demand hasn’t been that active yet,” he says.

However, fruit size is smaller this year, de la Cuadra says. About 30% of the fruit is at 48 calibers.

Oceguera adds that last year, with the added pressure of securing U.S. admission, expectations were high and they thought prices would be much better.

"In two years, we have realized that demand is high, but prices have not been as expected for producers. Currently, prices are low and the market is just beginning to react,” he says.

Mexican farmers are paid between USD $1.17 to $1.75 per 2.2 lbs. of avocado. Last year at the beginning of the season the price was at $2.62. Then, it went down due to smaller sizes and the Peruvian presence in the market.

Oceguera adds that Jalisco's avocado production has also been affected by weather changes.

"So in general the industry has not obtained avocados of much caliber, they are not very big, they are small and that makes prices go down. For the Super Bowl, we must give it continuity and presence. For us it is very nice to participate in the event since we bring avocados of very good quality," he points out.