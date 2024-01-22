Peruvian mango campaign reaches 43% of shipments

Peruvian mango campaign reaches 43% of shipments

January 22 , 2024
More News Today's Headline Top Stories
Peruvian mango campaign reaches 43% of shipments

FreshFruitPortal.com spoke with the president of the Peruvian Association of Mango Producers and Exporters (AEPM), Ivan Vilchez, who says the mango campaign has developed harvests in the three main areas of Piura, Motupe, and Casma.

"We are just starting the first weeks and Motupe has two weeks harvesting and Casma just during the week we have the first kilos of fruit that is advanced."

He added that "as APEM we projected 60,800 tons, and at the end of week 2 we have almost 25 million kilos, which means that we are at almost 43% of the Peruvian mango campaign."

He explained that they had projected a decrease of 76% compared to last season.

"The fruit from Piura, Motupe, and Casma has been advanced two weeks, this has caused that we had some more volume in the first weeks, but in recent weeks we have had a behavior where we have matched the projected with the executed, with very short differentials of 3% difference."

Vílchez adds "We hope that Casma can have the projected volumes and that they will allow us to reach the executed and projected volumes. We foresee that in the following weeks, Piura's volume will decrease, Motupe's volume will decrease and Casma's should start to grow in terms of harvest".

Exports

The president of AEPM pointed out that the main markets are the United States and Europe, where most of the exports are concentrated. "There is also a point to emphasize, that the market shipped by plane has taken a large proportion of what we have had in volume. The mango market by air is a very important market, but this year we have had less volume, in general the figures have fallen quite a lot, we have not reached the volumes of other years, but the little we have had the plane has been a good alternative".

You might also be interested in


Chilean citrus look to new varieties amid shifting weather
Guatemalan export crisis hits $1.5 million in losses
Mexican berries project 12% growth in 2024-25
Chile launches pilot program for grape exports under Systems Approach
Chilean blueberry opens season with U.S. exports uptick
Q&A: Uvanova Vice President on delayed Systems Approach
Fresh blueberry shipments to the U.S. keep falling
Argentinian blueberry exports drop 25%

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands