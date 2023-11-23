World Pear Day coming on December 2

Pear Bureau Northwest (PBNW) announced the 2023 celebration of its annual World Pear Day on Dec. 2, kicking off the19th annual National Pear Month.

This year’s festivities will offer consumers the opportunity to celebrate with pears through live chef demos of new pear recipes, the bureau says.

“For the eighth annual World Pear Day celebration, USA Pears will once again be partnering with the online platform, Kittch, to showcase six popular chefs preparing a variety of global dishes,” says PBNW International Marketing Director Jeff Correa.

The six hour long live demo pear-a-thon will feature recipes from Mexico, Canada, India, South East Asia and the U.S. Headlining the event will be a demo by Chef Mariano Sandoval from Mexico.

Related articles: WAPA revises Northern Hemisphere apple and pear forecast

“Our vision for World Pear Day since its inception has been to launch national pear month and to get people thinking about and eating tasty, healthy pears all around the world,” adds PBNW President and CEO Kevin Moffitt.

Kittch will live stream six hours of interactive demonstrations beginning at 12:00 PM Pacific to 6:00 PM.

PBNW has also invited industry members and influencers to participate at the virtual chef’s table during the event.

Following the event, a downloadable cookbook featuring the new recipes will be available at usapears.org.