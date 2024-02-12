World Apple and Pear Association releases forecast

The World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) released the Southern Hemisphere apple and pear crop forecast for the upcoming season. According to projections, apple production is set to grow by 1,1% year-on-year, while the pear crop is expected to decrease by 2,3%.

The report was compiled with the support of producing countries’ main associations, such as CAFI (Argentina), APAL (Australia), ABPM (Brazil), Fruits from Chile (Chile), New Zealand Apples and Pears (New Zealand), and Hortgro (South Africa), and provides consolidated data from the six leading Southern Hemisphere countries.

Regarding apples, the Southern Hemisphere 2024 crop forecast suggests an increase of 1,1% to a total of 4.775.530 tons compared to last year, which stood at 4.725.574 tones.

South Africa is expected to maintain its lead as the largest producer with 1.396.659 tones, followed by Brazil (1.100.000 tones), Chile (912.000 tones), New Zealand (557.871 tones), Argentina (501.000 tones), and Australia (308.000 tones).

With 1.578.148 tones, Gala is by far the most popular variety, with its volume remaining unchanged from 2023, although 11,4% below the average of the previous 3 years.

Exports are also expected to increase by 8%, reaching 1.551.696 tones. South Africa and Chile, the two largest exporters, are both expected to increase their export volumes, reaching 572.280 tones and 493.000 tones respectively.

Exports from New Zealand should grow by 22,2%, while lower export quantities are forecasted for Argentina and Brazil.

Regarding pears, the Southern Hemisphere growers predict a slight 2,3% decline in the crop, bringing the total to 1.465.800 tones.

Argentina, Chile, and Australia are expected to decrease their production by 6%, 5,4%, and 2,7% respectively.

South Africa’s production levels are forecasted to increase to 567.334 tones, as well as New Zealand’s. Packham’s Triumph remains the most produced variety at 508.000 tones, with a slight 1,3% decrease compared to 2023. It is followed by Williams' bon chrétien pears (300.082 tones). Export figures are expected to be in line with 2023 with a total of 654.323 tones.

European apple stocks stood at 3.851.098 tones as of Jan. 1, which is 4,6% lower than in 2023. Similarly, the total of 582.587 tones for European pears is 4,4% below the figures from the previous year.

On the other hand, stock figures are higher in the U.S., both for apples (2.138.376 t, +33,6%) and for pears (169.474 t, +14,9%).