Peru avocados expanded markets in 2023

The Peruvian Exporters Association (ADEX) indicates that between January and September of this year, the country’s avocados reached 36 different countries with a total market value of $953 million. Year-on-year, this is a 9% increase from the $874 million reached in 2022.

In terms of volume during this period, 594,778 tons were exported, 3.3% more year-on-year.

Even though the industry struggled with challenging weather conditions during August, which reduced the month’s harvest volume year-on-year from 48,401 tons to 45,041 tons, regions like Pasco and Ica experienced more than 85% increase in production volume.

Destination markets

Through rough weather patches, the industry has shown resilience by offering continuous supply to all 36 foreign markets.

The United States stands as the third main destination of Peruvian avocados this year, with a total import value of $135 million. Only The Netherlands and Spain have a bigger share of the market with $293 million and $185 million in total value, respectively.

Chile and the U.K. finish the top five list of Peruvian avocado importers with a shared import value of $97 million, according to ADEX.

Leading export companies were Avocado Packing Company S.A.C., Westfalia Fruit Perú S.A.C., Camposol S.A., Virú S.A., Sociedad Agrícola Drokasa S.A., Agrícola Cerro Prieto S.A., and Agrícola Pampa Baja S.A.C.