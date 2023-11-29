D’Arrigo Bro. Co., of California celebrates a century of agriculture excellence - FreshFruitPortal.com

November 29 , 2023
PRESS RELEASE

As 2023 comes to a close, D'Arrigo Bros. Co., of  California, home to the iconic Andy Boy label, proudly culminates their year-long reflection of  legacy with a commemoration of its 100th anniversary, as a family of farming and wholesale  companies. As D'Arrigo Bros. Co., of California honors this momentous anniversary milestone,  their roots can be traced back even further to 1907, when Andrea D’Arrigo arrived from Sicily to  Boston. This historic journey marked the inception of a century-long legacy, defined by a  steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainable farming. 

After a year-long social media campaign under the theme "A Century of Excellence" shared on  Instagram (@andyboyproduce), D’Arrigo Bros. Co., of California reflects back on the key  milestones and achievements from each decade of the company's history, engaging audiences  and fostering a sense of shared celebration. 

"We wanted to share our history with the world, reflecting on the pivotal moments that have  shaped us over the past 100 years," said John D'Arrigo, President, CEO, and Chairman of the  Board. "Our social media campaign has been a journey through time, showcasing the  dedication, innovation, and resilience that define D'Arrigo Bros. Co., of California." 

In addition to the digital celebration, D'Arrigo Bros. Co., of California hosted the 61st Annual  Broccoli Rabe Feed on May 19, 2023, at their headquarters in Spreckels. This annual event,  known for its festive atmosphere, brought together friends, family, employees, partners,  customers, and vendors to celebrate the company's successes and enjoy delicious dishes  featuring their proprietary Andy Boy broccoli rabe. 

"This year's Broccoli Rabe Feed was extra special as we also celebrated our 100th year  anniversary as a family of companies. It was a joyful occasion to share our accomplishments,  express gratitude to those who have supported us, and look forward to the next chapter of our  journey,” said John D’Arrigo. “As we revel in the festivities of our centennial milestone, it's  fitting to reflect on the extensive history that brought us to this moment.” 

In 1923, Andrea and his brother Stefano formed a partnership that laid the foundation for the  D'Arrigo Brothers Company. Recognizing the demand for fresh produce, they pioneered the  growing and shipping of broccoli from California to the East Coast in 1925, which was credited  as the first transcontinental shipment of its kind.  

The "Andy Boy" pink label, trademarked in 1927, became synonymous with quality, freshness,  and innovation. D'Arrigo Brothers was the first company to brand fresh vegetables, introducing  the concept of labeling and packaging for produce. This visionary approach earned them  recognition in a 1951 Harvard study as the pioneers of branded fresh vegetables. 

The company expanded into multiple districts and states in 1946, and the D’Arrigo Brothers  partnership was incorporated into two companies, D’Arrigo Bros. Co., of Massachusetts and  D’Arrigo Bros. Co., of California. Shortly after, D’Arrigo Bros. Co., of New York was established in  1948, further solidifying their presence on the East Coast. In 1951, Stefano purchased 505 acres  in Salinas, CA, marking the entry into the Salinas Valley, a region known for its fertile soil and  temperate climate. 

After the death of both Andrea and Stefano, Stefano's son, Andy D’Arrigo, assumed the  presidency of D’Arrigo Bros. Co., of California in 1965, setting the stage for continued  innovation and growth. Soon thereafter, Andy D'Arrigo initiated the company's seed  development program, introducing "broccoli rabe" and "sweet anise." The company achieved  proprietary patents on these varieties in 1993, which was a true testament to their  commitment to quality and innovation. 

In 2006, D'Arrigo Bros. Co., of California built a state-of-the-art cooling and shipping facility in  Spreckels, and in 2008, the office headquarters were established adjacent to the facility. Today,  D'Arrigo Bros. Co., of California, under the leadership of John D'Arrigo, Andy's son, produces  fresh produce on over 40,000 crop acres across California, Arizona, and Mexico. 

The company's 100-year milestone underscores its commitment to quality, sustainability, and  family values. As a vertically integrated company, D'Arrigo Bros. Co., of California controls every  aspect of the production process, ensuring a legacy of excellence that continues to resonate  with consumers. 

John D'Arrigo, President and CEO since 1992, reflects on the company's journey: "As we  celebrate our centenary, we honor the vision and hard work of our founders. We remain committed to producing fresh, quality produce for generations to come, carrying forward the  legacy of the Andy Boy brand." 

D'Arrigo Bros. Co., of California’s 100th anniversary is a testament to a century of resilience,  innovation, and commitment to excellence. The company looks forward to continued growth  and success in the years ahead. 

