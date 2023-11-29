Kroger shuts down Kitchen United food halls at stores

November 29 , 2023
Just one year after putting ghost kitchen outposts from Kitchen United on seven of its stores, Kroger announced it has closed down all food halls. Kroger was part of a $100 million investment round in the ghost kitchen operator, Winsight Grocery Business (WGB) reports.

No specific details have been given as to why the retailer has shut down all Kitchen United locations. 

They did tell WGB in an email on Tuesday that, “Unfortunately, Kitchen United will no longer operate in our stores. We apologize for any inconvenience this may create and encourage customers to explore delicious ready-to-eat items in our deli departments.”

At the same time, Kitchen United expressed, "We appreciate their partnership and support over the years. We are currently looking to pivot back into a software business."

On its website, Kitchen United lists seven Mix Food Hall locations in Kroger stores in Texas, Ohio and Indiana. 

In July 2022, Pasadena, California-based Kitchen United raised $100 million from a group of investors that included Kroger; Alimentation Couche-Tard, the owner of Circle K convenience stores; and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International (RBI). Mall owner Simon Property Group and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning also participated in the funding round.

