Refresh:Food helping farmers improve returns

Australian app helping farmers improve returns

November 30 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Australian app helping farmers improve returns

Food waste currently produces 8 to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. If it weret a country, it would be the third largest emitter, behind only China and the U.S. These are some of the effects that Australian app Refresh:Food hopes to address in the produce industry.

The platform was co-founded, built and launched by Woolworths Group Limited and Boston Consulting Group, Inc. (BCG) as an independent stand-alone profit-for-purpose organization to reduce upstream food waste from farms.

Related articles: Project looks at adding antimicrobials to stone fruit

The digital marketplace connects growers with retailers, processors and food-rescue organizations to give new life to excess and out-of-specification produce. 

Affiliated farmers can list their excess, damaged or imperfect produce, allowing them to create revenue from what would have been sure losses. 

In the platform, growers can include a picture of the product, along with additional information such as harvest date, certifications and quality notes.

Payment is managed through the app, which can automatically generate statements and invoices.

You might also be interested in


Sharp rise in U.S. truck cargo thefts during Q2
USDA enhancing U.S. specialty crop sector competitiveness 
Continental Fresh seeks protection for high-value mangos from Mexico
Grape consumption may benefit eye health in older adults 
Alaskan concerned for Kroger-Albertsons merger
Georgia ports earns certification to streamline operations
CMI Orchards welcomes new Sales Account Manager Ellie Tucker
Agronometrics in Charts: Global grape market under strain

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands