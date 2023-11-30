Refresh:Food helping farmers improve returns

Food waste currently produces 8 to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. If it weret a country, it would be the third largest emitter, behind only China and the U.S. These are some of the effects that Australian app Refresh:Food hopes to address in the produce industry.

The platform was co-founded, built and launched by Woolworths Group Limited and Boston Consulting Group, Inc. (BCG) as an independent stand-alone profit-for-purpose organization to reduce upstream food waste from farms.

The digital marketplace connects growers with retailers, processors and food-rescue organizations to give new life to excess and out-of-specification produce.

Affiliated farmers can list their excess, damaged or imperfect produce, allowing them to create revenue from what would have been sure losses.

In the platform, growers can include a picture of the product, along with additional information such as harvest date, certifications and quality notes.

Payment is managed through the app, which can automatically generate statements and invoices.