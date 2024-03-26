Consumption increases in a tight US watermelon market

By Sebastian Ramírez

Watermelon consumption in the United States is on the rise, a trend attributed to growing awareness of its health benefits and multifaceted use.

Mark Arney, executive director of the National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), says watermelon consumption per capita in the United States reached nearly 16.9 pounds in 2023.

“That’s up from 15.5 pounds in 2022, which is really good,” Arney said.

Currently, the U.S. is importing watermelon from Mexico and Central America, but the supply has been tight, Arney says, due adverse weather resulting in to lower volumes from Mexico.

Mexico makes up 60% of the total share of watermelons imported to the U.S., followed by Guatemala with 34.8%, according to the USDA.

As for the U.S. season, expected to start in mid to late April, Arney told FreshFruitPortal.com that it's still hard to pinpoint when domestic supplies will come into play.

“There’s been some cold weather in Central Florida, nothing to damage the crop,” Arney said. “In Georgia, when they were still planting [in early March], it got down to the upper 30s.”

He said cold weather this time of year poses a risk, but he still expected a "very good" crop.

The United States Melon Market Report of 2024 predicted a "sizable" expansion of the U.S. melon market, with projections soaring to US$1.19 billion by 2030, Yahoo Finance reports.

From 2023-2030, the industry is expected to grow 2.99% annually, driven “not only by consumer demand for nutritious and hydrating options but also reflecting an increase in innovative marketing strategies and a rising interest in sustainable consumption.”

The watermelon category is expected to claim the lion's share of melon market growth, the report said, due to its strong consumer base.

Pricing and demand

This season, Arney said prices began picking up in winter and have been generally good.

“We are seeing some of the highest prices we’ve seen at this time of the year,"he said. "That’s great if you have supply, but if you’re looking at $400 for a bin, which correlates to $0.59 per pound, it doesn't mean anything if you don't have anything to sell.”

Production costs have also increased, including transportation and labor costs, contributing to price increases.

Arney said, for U.S. producers, he hopes prices will remain strong once the domestic supply starts. He believes consumers are getting used to paying higher prices for produce in general.

“It depends on whether we have any severe weather events between now and April,” he said.