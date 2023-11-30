Unprecedented decline in volume for Peruvian mango season

ProMango, the Peruvian Mango Producers Association projects a 70-80% reduction in mango volumes for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. Warm winter temperatures due to the El Niño phenomenon have resulted in very low levels of flowering, slashing production volumes.

“The impact on volumes is severe. There are no problems with the quality of the fruit, and the sizes are normal and similar to previous seasons – the main problem is logistics. With such small quantities of fruit being harvested on each farm, several harvesting teams and small motorized units of up to 1 tonne are having to be used to collect the crop and this is pushing up harvesting and transportation costs significantly”, says Angel Gamarra, President of ProMango.

Gamarra underscored El Niño's pervasive influence across all three of Peru's primary production regions – Piura, Lambayeque, and Ancash. The adverse effects during flowering have consequently diminished the size of the harvest. While a fraction of producers may cover their production costs, the majority face the harsh reality of operating at a loss this season, with several farms experiencing ‘zero production’.

“Temperatures have been above 69°F. In Piura there is nothing to do anymore and there are fields where losses have been 100%. The situation is dramatic,” says Promango’s vice president, Milton Calle. According to Gamarra, harvesting commenced in the first week of October and encountered no delays, but the volumes shipped to date have been minimal. In the preceding season (2022/23, October to April), Peru exported 249,314 tonnes of fresh mangoes, marking a commendable 7.3% increase compared to the previous year.

The primary export destinations were Europe (132,731 tonnes) and the US (92,632 tonnes), collectively constituting 90% of the total exported volume. As Peru's mango industry grapples with these unprecedented challenges, the focus remains on strategic resilience to navigate the complexities of the current season and ensure the sustained operation of global mango supply chains.

