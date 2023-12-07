Oppy and UP Vertical Farms introduce top seal pack

UP Vertical Farms, an indoor grower of local leafy greens in Pitt Meadows, BC, announces the launch of its new top seal pack in collaboration with its sales and marketing partner Oppy.

A Dec. 5 press release from Oppy indicates this packaging aims to better meet the evolving needs of the market, combining sustainability, freshness and an enhanced eating experience.

“We are proud to introduce this new line that not only better protects our products but reflects our commitment to providing baby leafy greens that consumers can enjoy with confidence,” indicates CEO Bahram Rashti, who founded UP Vertical Farms alongside brother and Executive Chairman Shahram Rashti. “The updated design prominently features our commitment to sustainability, local sourcing and feeding the region. We want shoppers to know that our greens are Canadian, aligning with their values of supporting homegrown products.”

The peel-and-reseal feature allows consumers to enjoy a consistently fresh product every time they open the pack, extending its shelf life.

The new top seal pack is set to begin shipping to stores in mid-December, just in time for the holiday season in its lineup of blends, which includes Liven UP-brand — arugula, Toss UP-brand — tender lettuce blend, Stand UP-brand — baby romaine, UP and Away-brand — spring mix, Power UP-brand — power greens, and Crunch UP-brand — crispiest lettuce mix.

Reflecting on the company’s entry to the market earlier this year, Rashti says, “We are grateful for the positive market reception to our products. The feedback from our retail partners has been rewarding and humbling; we’ve appreciated their support in stocking our reliable, year-round supply of baby leafy greens with heightened technology and operations practices rare to the current market.”

Oppy’s Category Director of Greenhouse, Kevin Batt, said, “We’re thrilled to be partnered with the Rashti duo, not only because they are passionate growers, but are servicing the needs of our industry and retail partners. As climate change continues to affect us, UP Vertical Farms addresses food security issues in Canada and beyond its border, delivering a commercial scale solution that helps limit our country’s dependence on imported greens into the provinces it supplies.”

UP Vertical Farms continues to expand its operations into the new year, with an exciting new line of products that will further serve current market trends.

Key facts about UP Vertical Farms’ operations: