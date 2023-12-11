Bloom Fresh shares 2024 predictions for the table grape industry

The executive team at Bloom Fresh have shared insights on what 2024 could look like for the table grape industry around the world.

Kenneth Avery, CEO and international commercial manager at Bloom Fresh says that supply chain issues are predicted to ease. This year has been challenging in terms of logistics due to pressure on the global supply and transport chains. However, with these pressures easing, input prices and shipping are expected to decrease across the board.

“This trend will entice producers and growers around the world to expand as consumer appetites for table grapes increase,” says Avery.

Exports by region

According to Avery, Peru will continue to lead global table grape exports, expanding supply windows and focusing on high-quality green seedless grapes destined for North America.

Additionally, Chile's exports are anticipated to improve compared to the previous season's historically low figures. Despite enduring years of challenging weather conditions, such as prolonged droughts and destructive rains, coupled with economic pressures from escalating labor and material costs, growers in the region express cautious optimism.

Growth drivers include enhanced product quality, robust industry relationships, and the availability of new genetics and market opportunities, collectively contributing to a compelling outlook for expansion.

Also, in South Africa and Australia, the yield and quality of BLOOM varieties are providing opportunities. Sweet Celebration is looking promising in South Africa, as Sweet Sapphire and Sweet Globe grape varieties in Australia.

New varieties

New table grape varieties in 2024 are expected to “surprise and delight,” says Jennifer Maguire, director of global licensing at Bloom Fresh.

While table grapes as a category are moving forward with greatly improved varieties on offer, the sector has not been without challenges. Severe and erratic weather events around the world have impacted California and Peruvian volumes.

That said, table grape market conditions are strong and greatly improved from previous years, and the average price has risen in the latter part of 2023 due to a reduced and limited supply of grapes.

Maguire says Bloom Fresh is leading efforts in the table grape sector to develop healthier and more delicious varieties for the category. Bloom, well known for pushing against the rising tide of commoditization, has the most diverse range of flavored grape varieties.

Cotton Candy™ grapes and the strawberry-flavored Candy Snaps™ were developed to entice the consumer and add value to the product. Building on its previous successes and aligned with healthy snacking trends.

The company has several new varieties in development, including grapes with antioxidant levels that surpass even blueberries.

“The market is overall optimistic, renewing interest in investing in vineyards, replacing older varieties and lifting consumption,” says Maguire.