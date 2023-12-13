Calif. citrus company accused of PACA violations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has filed an administrative complaint against California Fresh Citrus Company (CFCC) for alleged violations of the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA).

The company, operating from California, allegedly failed to promptly pay two produce sellers for $1,128,040 from March 2019 through March 2020.

Should USDA find that the company committed repeated and flagrant violations, it would be barred from the produce industry as a licensee for three years, or two years by posting a USDA-approved surety bond.

Furthermore, its principals could not be employed by or affiliated with any PACA licensee for two years, or one year by posting a USDA-approved surety bond.

CFCC will have an opportunity to request a hearing.