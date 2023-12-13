Calif. citrus company accused of PACA violations

Calif. citrus company accused of PACA violations

December 13 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Calif. citrus company accused of PACA violations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has filed an administrative complaint against California Fresh Citrus Company (CFCC) for alleged violations of the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA). 

The company, operating from California, allegedly failed to promptly pay two produce sellers for $1,128,040 from March 2019 through March 2020.

Should USDA find that the company committed repeated and flagrant violations, it would be barred from the produce industry as a licensee for three years, or two years by posting a USDA-approved surety bond.

Furthermore, its principals could not be employed by or affiliated with any PACA licensee for two years, or one year by posting a USDA-approved surety bond.

CFCC will have an opportunity to request a hearing.

You might also be interested in


Continental Fresh seeks protection for high-value mangos from Mexico
Mexican berries project 12% growth in 2024-25
Cal Avocado Commission names co-executive leaders
Ron Vachris appointed CostCo CEO
Mango and dragon fruit available year-round
Agronometrics Shorts: Avocado prices slip by 22% as Mexico transitions to its ‘Flor Loca Crop’
Sea freight rates to continue upward trend in 2024
Pure Flavor acquires MightyVine

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands