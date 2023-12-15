Colombia Avocado Board elects new members

December 15 , 2023
The Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) announced two new directors to its board, as the group seeks to grow awareness and consumption of Colombian avocados in the U.S. market.

The new directors are Brian Gomez, importer director of GreenFruit Avocados, and Kathryn Mejía, CAB vice chair and Corpohass director.

“The Colombia Avocado Board congratulates and is grateful to Mr. Gomez and Ms. Mejía for accepting their appointments to the board,” says CAB Managing Director, Manuel Michel.

Gomez is replacing Gerardo Huerta of Del Rey Avocado and Mejía is replacing Jorge Restrepo of Corpohass.

“Their participation will be invaluable as we prepare for another record-breaking export year. Our unique growing region allows for the production of avocados year-round providing stability and consistency for our buyers,” Michel adds.

Colombian avocados have been approved to ship into the U.S. since 2019. Import volume to the United States has grown rapidly over the last several years with an estimated 5% increase in Hass avocado production this past year.

Colombia is one of the top avocado exporters and anticipates an increase in avocado consumption leading to more opportunities within the domestic market.

