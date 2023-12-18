FreshEdge adds KT Produce to Midwest portfolio

Produce distribution company KT Produce, based in Lowell, AR, is joining FreshEdge. This announcement comes as the Indianapolis independent fresh food distributor looks to broaden its reach.

KT Produce represents FreshEdge’s fifth acquisition since private equity investment firm Wind Point’s initial investment in 2022.

“We look forward to seeing our business continue to flourish with the new opportunities and synergies that will come with joining the FreshEdge family,” says KT Produce President Chris Thompson.

KT Produce provides premium-quality fruits and vegetables to a vast assortment of foodservice establishments including restaurants, schools, hotels, military bases, healthcare facilities, and other institutions throughout Arkansas, Oklahoma, and southwest Missouri. They currently deliver to over 2,000 customers every week.

"KT Produce is a great company with a great reputation. We are honored, humbled, and grateful that Chris and his team have chosen to join our family,” says Greg Corsaro, president of FreshEdge. “We are very excited and look forward to our future together.”

FreshEdge’s footprint spans twenty-five states throughout the Midwest and southeastern U.S.

“We are proud to welcome Chris and the amazing team to FreshEdge,” adds FreshEdge CEO Steve Grinstead. “Their commitment to providing the highest quality customer service is just one of the many reasons they will be an incredible addition to our family of best-in-class companies and aligns perfectly with FreshEdge’s belief in servant leadership.