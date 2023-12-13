Sprouts joins Uber Eats in Florida; to expand nationwide

Sprouts Farmers Market is the latest retailer to join the Uber Eats delivery platform, from where it will offer delivery for more than 15,000 products from about 40 Florida grocery stores initially.

The specialty grocer announced it plans to expand its presence on Uber Eats to all of its more than 400 locations in 23 states by the end of 2023.

“We are excited to expand our reach and respond to customer demand for fast, convenient delivery of our high-quality better-for-you products that you can’t find anywhere else,” Sprouts President and COO Nick Konat said in a statement. “By partnering with Uber, more people will be able to access our uniquely healthy assortment and the season’s freshest, most delicious produce.”

All Sprouts stores will be available to Uber One members, offering members free delivery and discounts on all eligible orders with a $35 minimum purchase.

Earlier this year, the retailer opened its 400th location in Haddon Township, NJ. In total, Sprouts opened 30 new locations this year and has at least 35 planned to open in 2024.

Sprouts has already partnered with DoorDash and Instacart to offer nationwide home delivery. During the third quarter of 2023, the company’s online sales increased 16%.