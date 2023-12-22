GrubMarket acquires A&B Tropical Produce

eCommerce company GrubMarket announced Dec. 20 that it has completed acquisition of Florida-based A&B Tropical Produce. The addition is set to facilitate GrubMarket’s expansion on the East Coast.

In 2022, the firm purchased Arizona-based Produce Connection and Texas-located Spring Valley, as well as Argentine Slix Fruits, continuing an acquisition spree that began mid-2020.

In July 2020, GrubMarket acquired Growers Produce and Cali Fresh Produce, becoming the largest California cherry supplier in the U.S.

A&B is best known for sourcing tropical and exotic fruits and vegetables from producers domestically and from eleven countries across Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.

The company currently sells its 50-product portfolio to over 100 foodservice and wholesale customers in the U.S. and Canada.

“I’ve been following GrubMarket’s tremendous growth trajectory over the years, and I look forward to embracing their proven technology ecosystem and considerable network to provide more premium tropical fruits and vegetables to GrubMarket’s customers nationwide,” says Alan Goldberg, owner of A&B Tropical Produce.

A&B will now utilize GrubMarket’s proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, which provides financial management, sales and online ordering features, inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics.

“A&B is strategically located near key Florida ports at the crossroads of North and South America, which will enable GrubMarket to strengthen our position not only on the East Coast but also in the global food supply chain. We are thrilled to welcome the A&B team to the GrubMarket family,” adds GrubMarke CEO Mike Xu.