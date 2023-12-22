Mexican workers arrive in Florida for harvest season

Around 5,000 migrant workers coming from Mexico arrived in Florida for the harvesting period of the season.

For the next few months, the workers will help harvest strawberries, cantaloupes, and various vegetables from farms across the state.

Wesh News reports the H2A visa workers were welcomed with a celebration in Dover, Hillsborough County, on Dec. 18 before being greeted by the Mexican consulate in Orlando, Juan Sabines.

In 2022, Florida ranked the second largest strawberry-producing state in the U.S., right below California.

Officials say Florida is home to more than 50,000 H-2A visa workers.