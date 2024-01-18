University of Florida launches 2 new blueberry cultivars

January 18 , 2024
The blueberry breeding program at the University of Florida has released two new blueberry cultivars that should be available to growers in 2025.

According to Florida Blueberry Growers, these blueberries were selected for the evergreen production system and have performed very well in on-farm trials in both south-central and central Florida.

Both are early-season producers with very high yields, very firm fruit, excellent flavor, and good evergreen foliage. These new releases are "FL17-141" and "FL19-006."

"FL 17-141" is a vigorous, very high-yielding early-season blueberry for the evergreen production system with no known disease or pest problems.

Very high yields have been documented for several years in South Florida under the evergreen system. The fruit is jumbo, very firm, with high waxy bloom and long postharvest life.

The 'FL 19-006' is a vigorous, high-yielding early-season blueberry for the evergreen production system, with no known disease or pest problems. The fruit is jumbo-sized, very sweet, and firm, with a high waxy bloom and long postharvest life.

