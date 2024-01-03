search
mail_outline
menu
close
More News

Grape exports from Piura, Peru drop 32% year-on-year

As the harvesting period for grapes in Piura, Peru ends, reports show the industry lost $150 million in revenues this season due to El Niño. 

Total exports fell by 32% during the 2023-24 season compared to the previous year, and a report by Sensonomic says that “most varieties were severely affected” by weather conditions. 

Regarding particular varieties, some held up better under El Niño. Red Globe, Sweet Celebration, and Allison were the least affected, while Autumn Crisp, Thompson, and Sweet Globe were the least affected. 

Sweet globe was the most produced variety with almost 4 million 8.2 kg boxes. 

Piura will export below 20 million boxes this year, 10 million less than last season.

Producers must find ways to adapt since with more carbon going into the atmosphere, El Niño will become more frequent and intense.

Associated Brands
PortalFruticola.com FreshFruitPortal.com ChinaFruitPortal.com
Visión Frutícola Vision Magazine
Global Cherry Summit.com CherryTech Global Grape Convention
Subscribe to our newsletter
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of the legal notice and privacy policy of Fresh Fruit Portal. © 2008 - 2024