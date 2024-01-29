Chilean grape season kicks off with 64% new varieties

As per the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association Frutas de Chile (formerly ASOEX) third estimate, over 62 million table grape boxes will be shipped to international markets this 2023-24 campaign.

The figure represents a 3.3% rise year-on-year, with weather struggles and other factors affecting last season’s volumes.

Frutas de Chile President Iván Marambio says the new estimate is 1.9% lower than the Committee's second estimate, delivered last November.

"New varieties are expected to represent 64% of the total exported volume of grapes. This is a significant increase concerning last season, which was close to 50%, and reflects the sector's efforts to grow grapes that the markets expect to receive, but which are also better adapted to the production conditions of each area where these fruits are produced," he says.

The association’s Table Grape Committee Coordinator Ignacio Caballero, explains that "the increase in new varieties is in line with the objective of growth in production and exports that we proposed as a Committee. Our main market will continue to be North America with 57% of total shipments, reflecting an increase over last season, when it received 50% of exports".

Caballero adds that exports of new varieties of table grapes are projected to reach 39,665,392 boxes, followed by 13,066,52 boxes of traditional varieties and 9,729,152 boxes of Red Globe.

New red varieties that show the most growth are Candy Hearts, Jack Salute, and Sweet Celebration. In the case of white grapes, Autumn Crisp, Sweet Globe, and Cotton Candy stand out. In black grapes, Sweet Favors, Sable, Midnight Beauty, and Sweet Sapphire.

Red varieties are expected to lead total shipments of Chilean table grapes with 24,257,786 boxes, followed by white grapes at 22,523,428 boxes, Red Globe grapes at 9,729,152 boxes, and black grapes with 5,950,703 boxes.