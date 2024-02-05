Superfresh Growers volunteered 175 hours in 2023

Superfresh Growers, a leader in the agricultural sector known for its commitment to quality produce and sustainable farming, announced that its team contributed a total of 175 hours to community service in 2023, surpassing 2022’s execution by 50%, or 58 more hours. This initiative is one of the company’s core values, and volunteering is imperative to maintaining a healthy community.

Throughout 2023, 58 Superfresh Growers employees participated in various volunteer activities, ranging from local food drives to environmental cleanup projects. The company encouraged this spirit of community involvement by providing its employees with paid time off to engage in volunteer work, reflecting its commitment to corporate social responsibility and the well-being of the local community.

"Our team at Superfresh Growers has always believed in the power of giving back," said Conner O’Malley, President of Superfresh Growers. "The 175 hours of community service in 2023 is not just a number – it represents our dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of people around us. We are proud of our employees who have enthusiastically participated in these initiatives and have shown what we can achieve when we work together for the greater good."

The company's community service efforts in 2023 centered around Superfresh volunteer pillars of food security, education, military service, health, environmental stewardship, and recreation. Key highlights include:

Battling Food Insecurity. Superfresh Growers employees volunteered their time in the kitchen, helping make more than 1,100 sandwiches for the Yakima Union Gospel Mission’s search and rescue team and distributing food to those in need.

Environmental Initiatives. Recognizing the importance of environmental stewardship, the team participated in local park cleanups, trail maintenance, and conservancy with Cowiche Canyon Conservancy and the Yakima Greenway, contributing to a greener and more sustainable community.

Supporting Veterans. Soldier's Angels is a distinguished nonprofit that encourages volunteers to create and send handwritten notes and cards, offering comfort, gratitude, and support to active-duty members, veterans in VA Hospitals, and deployed service members.