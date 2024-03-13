U.S.: Allergy alert issued on undeclared coconut, milk in cashews - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (U.S. FDA) – ELGIN, IL - MARCH 12, 2024 - John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc (JBSS) announced today it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of 8.25 oz Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews, because it may contain undeclared coconut and milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product from the impacted best if used by date listed below.

Potential affected products include the following details:

Description: Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews

Best if used by Jul 08 2025 GH2 (located on the bottom of the plastic can)

8.25 oz plastic can with a blue wrap around label

UPC: 078742133348

No adverse reactions have been reported to date.

Product was distributed in select Walmart stores within the following states:

(AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VT, WV) and via Walmart.com.