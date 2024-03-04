Vidalia Onion Committee names new Executive Director

Press Release

The Vidalia Onion Committee announced Shane Curry as its new Executive Director. The Committee says Curry’s extensive background in agriculture and natural resources makes him highly qualified to lead the committee into the future.

Curry has received numerous awards and accolades for his work with various produce commodities, including onions, strawberries, blueberries, and pecans.

As executive director, Curry will oversee the Federal Marketing Order 955, ensuring the success and growth of the Vidalia onion industry. His leadership and strategic vision will advance the committee’s mission and promote the Vidalia Onion brand.

“The Vidalia Onion committee is excited to have someone of Shane’s experience take the helm of executive director. He has a passion for agriculture and will continue to uplift the farmers and our product, the Vidalia Onion. Collectively, the industry has continued to grow, and we need Mr. Curry’s passion and professionalism to help the Committee reach its goals for the Vidalia industry. The fact that Mr. Curry is from the production region only enhances his dedication to the position”, said Cliff Riner, chairman of the Vidalia Onion Committee.

Curry was born and raised within the Vidalia growing region in Mount Vernon, GA, and graduated from Vidalia High School in 2000. He holds an Associate of Science degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, a Bachelor of Agribusiness from Middle Tennessee State University, and a Master of Agriculture and Environmental Education from the University of Georgia.

Curry has conducted numerous research trials, made presentations across multiple states, authored or co-authored numerous scientific research publications and weekly newspaper articles, produced weekly radio programs, maintained a website blog, and has experience with numerous TV interviews discussing crop damage and weather issues.

His reputation as an expert in blueberries, strawberries, and pecans in Southeastern Georgia earned the 40 under 40 recognition by Fruit Grower News and Vegetable Growers News magazines in 2018.

Curry says, “I’m excited to get this opportunity to work in the Vidalia Onion industry. I grew up in the area and look forward to working with the Vidalia onion growers.”