Mango de Azucar stays strong in U.S. market

By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

After a successful debut in 2023, the Colombian Mango de Azucar has continued to gain popularity in the United States. The variety has a smooth texture that stands out from fruit with more fibrous flesh. Additionally, its sweeter taste makes it a consumer-favorite.

Mangos de Azucar, alongside Hilacha, Tommy, Keitt, and Yulima, are among the main varieties grown today in Colombia.

Colombian Horticultural Association (Asohofrucol) Coordinator Carolina Vela told FreshFruitPortal.com that mango shipments to the U.S. have increased in recent years.

"In 2021 and until 2023, U.S. imports grew by 3.3%, totaling about US$571 million," she said.

The year 2023 saw a slight decrease year-on-year in mango shipments to the U.S., Vela explained. Mexico, Peru, Brazil and Ecuador represent 92% of U.S. mango imports. India, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, follow and Colombia comes almost last.

"We started shipments in 2023, and we had to adjust to different processes regarding the quality required and the conditions to radiate mango at destination. So, the fruit that arrived were mostly samples that were not very noticeable in the market," Vela added.

Between Mango de Azucar and Tommy, Colombia sent a total of $37,000 in mango shipments last season.

"We had a total of eight containers destined to the U.S.; we are talking about 120 tons of mangos."

Projections

Vela said the Magdalena department, in northeast Colombia, has the highest potential for Mango de Azucar exports. Last year, evaluations were carried out in the area to assess the ripening point, cold and humidity conditions needed for outgoing containers.

"So, it was an experimental year of optimal conditions, in which we needed the mango to arrive, and for this year we feel prepared,” Vela said. “In addition, we have experienced a delay in flowering that has had a direct impact on the fruit, which takes longer to ripen."

Vela added that they expect the first shipments to the U.S. to start approximately between the third and fourth week of March. This would be an approximate two-week delay compared to 2023.