Former Chiquita executive appointed to FiveStars board

FiveStar Gourmet Foods, a pioneer in fresh food culinary innovation and home of the Simply Fresh brand, announced the appointment of Chris Dugan to its Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2024.

With more than two decades of experience in the fresh produce industry, Chris Dugan joins FiveStar's Board of Directors following a career at Chiquita Brands International. Starting in various sales and operations roles, Chris quickly rose to senior vice president of sales for both Chiquita and Fresh Express in the U.S. and Canada.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris Dugan to our Board of Directors," said Tal Shoshan, CEO of FiveStar Gourmet Foods. "His extensive experience and innovative mindset will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, and substantially grow our market share."

Chris Dugan, currently chief commercial officer of Richelieu Foods, brings extensive sales, marketing, and strategic leadership expertise to the FiveStar team, the company said.

They add that with his deep knowledge of the fresh produce industry and proven experience in driving growth, Chris is poised to play a pivotal role in guiding FiveStar's strategic growth.

"It is an honor to join the FiveStar Gourmet Foods board of directors, especially given the company's commitment to delivering value through premium products, innovation, and food safety," said Dugan. "FiveStar and Simply Fresh are recognized by retailers and shoppers for their fresh, healthy products with exceptional quality. I am excited to work with Tal and the team and contribute to the future success of the company."