Chilean apples to supply U.S. market during spring

Honeybear Brands, a leading grower and marketer of premium conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries, will deliver apples and pears to retailers nationwide beginning in March thanks to its Chilean operations.

Honeybear Brands, the leading apple importer from the Southern Hemisphere, ensures retailers have premium conditioned fresh fruit to offer shoppers during spring and summer. These imports help drive repeat purchases of products at retail.

“Incorporating imports in the fresh fruit mix is a smart long-term strategy as many domestic apples begin losing flavor and that crisp eating experience after months in storage,” says Don Roper, vice president of sales and marketing, at Honeybear Brands.

“Quality trumps quantity. We recognize that it is important to keep a strong apple sell-through at retail and one of the most impactful ways is to make sure the consumer is purchasing the freshest fruit available. With so many summer fruit options, consumers must have a great eating experience to keep apple demand strong all summer long. We are having a superb growing season in Chile this year. With near perfect weather in Southern Chile, Honeycrisp fruit sizing and quality this year should be terrific.”

Honeybear’s Chilean Honeycrisp crop will be harvested in early March and will begin to arrive by April in its East Coast facilities.

In addition to Honeycrisp, organic and conventional Gala, Pink Lady, Granny Smith, Fuji, PazazzÔand pears will be available. With operations on both coasts, Honeybear maintains its leadership position in providing retailers with premium fruit, executing 100% supply assurance, and ensuring the lowest landed cost apple and pear programs.

With its broad array of orchards in Washington and the Midwest plus its import production in South America, Honeybear Brands provides a turnkey apple and pear program for retailers all year round.